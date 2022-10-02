Loving Father, ever since You led me into your Eternal Realm on Dec. 31, 2021, my spirit has been overflowing with Joy and Thankfulness!

Throughout my earthly life journey, You showered me with blessings upon blessings! How grateful I am that You birthed me into the love-filled family of Thomas George and Ruth Doggett Hubbard, along with sisters: Senie, Sara, Jo, and brother, George. (Presently, all siblings have entered Your Eternal Realm except Jo Marler of Forest, Mississippi). You guided my childhood-youth years in Mississippi and provided me with full scholarships for a B.A. from Millsaps College and M.A. from Garrett Seminary.

I am deeply grateful that You called me to Mission service in South Korea in 1954, and for your daily guidance during my 21 years of teaching at Ewha University in Seoul and Mokwan Seminary in Taejon, Korea. The inspiring joy of sharing life with valiant Korean Christians is one of Your treasured blessings to me.

Another bright blessing: In 1975, Your Divine Plan unfolded my marriage to Dr. Robert Roth, former medical missionary in Korea. Our three children and their families: Thomas F. Roth (Isabel) of Las Vegas, NV, Lauran Glover (Sloan) of Hampton, VA and Joy Gebhardt (Jon) of Richmond, VA, are each a true blessing!

That blessing is expanded with our grandchildren: Jason C. Roth (Melanie) of Fredericksburg, VA; Richard K. Roth (Lisa) of Suffolk, VA; and Grace E. Glover of Hampton, VA; and all our precious, great grandchildren! Thank You sincerely for creating our Roth family and for Your daily guidance to each of us.

Outside of family joys, your blessings to us were still abundant. Your guidance in creating and administering a Retreat Center, “Peace Pagodas” on Smith Mt. Lake, was a thrilling blessing from You and our enduring friends in Roanoke, Williamsburg and Hampton, VA joined us as “instruments of Thy Peace” within Your earthly sphere.

Loving Lord, my spirit is now joyously singing, expressing deep gratitude for Your abundant blessings to me during my physical pilgrimage.

(A Thank You message to God by Dorothy Hubbard Roth)

A Memorial Service will take place at 1:00 P.M., February 12, 2022 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23188. Online condolences may be shared at www.NelsenWilliamsburg.com. The service will also be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/125632257490458