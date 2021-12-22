Funeral services for Ms. Evelyn Emmons Waltman, a lifelong resident of Lake were conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Duncan and Rev. Don Savell officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Forest wais in charge of arrangements.

Visitation was Friday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the church before funeral services.

Evelyn Waltman age 99, was born January 31, 1922, in Scott County and passed away peacefully December 14, 2021, at home surrounded by her children. She would have been 100 on January 31, 2022.

Ms. Evelyn was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who enjoyed reading her Bible and attending church as long as her health permitted. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church.

She was a God-fearing woman who loved the Lord. To know her was to love her, she never met a stranger, was a true servant who loved gardening, cooking, and doing for others. She was soft-spoken with a smile that would light up any room. Her legacy of love will live on through the many lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Freeman Waltman; 3 brothers: Clark Emmons, Coyt Emmons, and Birden Emmons; 1 sister: Retha Williamson; son-in-law: W.D. Stroud and granddaughter: Rachel Waltman.

Survivors include her 5 children: Phil (Martha) Waltman of Lake, MS; Larry (Linda) Waltman of Harahan, LA; Carolyn W. Stroud of Lake, MS; Ricky (Sherry) Waltman of Lake, MS; and Billy (Sue) Waltman of Lake, MS; 5 grandchildren, Stacey (Howard) Mitchell, Brian (Andrea) Waltman, Kala Waltman, Tad Waltman, and Adrienne (Chris) Fischer; 6 great-grandchildren, Gavin Waltman, Valerie Waltman, Lennox Waltman, Lila Fischer, Colton Mitchell, and Matthew Mitchell; and 1great-great-grandchild, Adley Mitchell.

Pallbearers were Brian Walton, Tad Waltman, Howard Mitchell, Nathan Williamson, Johnny Emmons and Bennett Myers. Honorary pallbearers are Randy Emmons, J.D. Smith, Boyd Ware, Sollie Williamson, Ben Waltman, Red Waltman, and Randall Waltman.