Mr. Harmon Latham, age 87, a resident of Forest, MS passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. Visitation was held 5-8 pm Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest and 12 pm-1:30 pm Monday at the funeral home. Funeral services were held at 2 pm Monday, March 21, 2022 from the Ott & Lee Chapel in Forest with burial in Ephesus Baptist Cemetery. Bro. Chris Harrison officiated the services. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.

Mr. Latham was born in Leake County on August 24, 1934. He and his wife, Joyce owned and operated a convenience store, Harmon Latham Grocery for many years. Harmon enjoyed being outdoors cutting grass, fishing, camping and tending his cattle. One of his favorite things to do was go to Tadlock Stockyard sales. He loved animals, his farm consisted of cows, ducks, rabbits and chickens. His family said he was very adamant about keeping his vehicles clean and he could even be seen waxing his tractor and lawnmower.

Harmon loved his dogs, Pippie and DeeDee. He loved his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Harmon will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James William “Billy” Latham and Joycie Ware Latham; sisters, Marie Brown and Ruth Gomillion.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Joyce Latham of Forest; children, Terry Latham (Rose Mary) of Forest and Wanda Harrison (Tommy) of Forest; sister, Shirley Phillips (Randall) of Decatur; grandchildren, Mandy Coward and Michelle Rushing; great grandchildren, Austin, Tyler, Taylor, Maddy and Jase; a host of other family members and friends.

Pallbearers were, Austin Coward, Tyler Coward, Taylor Coward, Tommy Williams, Jason Harrison and Jase Ogletree.