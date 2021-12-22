May 13, 1948 - December 12, 2021

Memorial services to be held at a later date.

Mrs. Sickles, 73, of Philadelphia died Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Joty was a native of Leake County and a graduate from Madden High School in 1966. She worked as an accountant in the Landscaping Industry until her retirement.

Survivors include her husband, James Miller of Philadelphia; daughter, Lisel Brantley of Madden, MS; sisters, Cherry Garrison of Koscuisko and Bobbie Nasif of Vicksburg; brother, Gary Fryery of Smyrna, TN; sister-in-law, Pearl Fryery of Fruita, CO; several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Sickles was preceded in death by her brothers, Basil Fryery and Ronald Fryery; sisters, Shirley Ann Fryery and Margaret Ann Fryery.