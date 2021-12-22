Tamiko Harrison, 87 of Forest, MS entered into the presence of her Lord, Thursday, December 16, 2021. She was born Thursday, May 31, 1934 in Fukuoka, Kyushu Japan.

Visitation was held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, in Forest, MS. Other visitation was Monday, December 20, 2021 at Ephesus Baptist Church from 12:00 until 2:00 PM. Funeral services were held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Ephesus Baptist Church in Forest, MS. Burial followed in the Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Kim Poe officiated the services. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Forest was in charge of arrangements.

Tamiko was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McClaurin Harrison; her daughter, Karen Denise Harrison; her parents, Morio and Sei Era; her father-in-law, Huey Edgar Harrison and her mother-in-law, Frances Harrison.

Survivors include her sons, Robert Michael Harrison (Donna) of Canyon Lake, TX and Richard William Harrison (Wanda) of Forest, MS and Gerald Edgar Harrison of Forest, MS and Alex Edward Harrison (Rhonda) of Forest, MS; her brothers, Toshiniko Era, Seichi Era, and Takehiko Era; her sisters, Sumiko Murakami and Mihoko Madar; along with 10 Grandchildren and 14 Great-Grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Ben Harrison, Cory Harrison, Darren Harrison, Braydon Harrison, Gavin Harrison, and Tristan Adcock.

An online guestbook may be signed at Colonialchapel-forest.com.