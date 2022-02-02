Wayne Harvey, age 65, a current resident and native of Forest, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

A Forest High School graduate, known as “Wildman” for the Forest Bearcats continued his schooling at East Central Community College and was proud of the fact that he completed his Bachelor’s Degree as a non-traditional student. His determination and character of work ethic were evidenced not only in that achievement but also in his military career, spanning a tenure of 30 years, 6 months, and 29 days. He served his country in the United States Marines, the United States Air Force, and the United States Army, where he was honorably medically discharged for his faithful service, called into active duty from 2003-2009. He held distinction in the military occupational specialties in avionics, bio-med, infantry, and intelligence. Mr. Harvey was a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, and was a Purple Heart Recipient. Further in his military service, he was in special operations in search and destroy IED’s. He was a supporter and a recipient of the efforts of the Wounded Warrior Projects, and other hunting for which he was humbled and grateful.

As for his family, he loved them very much; echoed as the “sweetest man,” by his wife, Cathy, of almost 42 years, whom he met in Hawaii, while they were in military service. His love for his children and grandchildren will be remembered for years to come, as special times were spent on annual beach vacations, daily visits from the grandchildren which often led into adventures on his ATV, that brought about thrills, smiles, and happiness. Mr. Harvey was a former member of the Forest Country Club, who enjoyed his time on the greens, with the game of golf. Metal detecting was also a favorite past times, as well as deer hunting with his 3 sons, and brother.

As for his faith, Wayne Harvey’s legacy will be remembered as one of deep Christian faith, as he loved the Lord, holding membership at Harperville Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon. He will be missed, but his life left wonderful memories for those left behind to cherish.

He is preceded in death by his son-in-law: Joseph Sumrall and one brother: Charlie Harvey.

Survivors include his wife: Mrs. Cathy Harvey; seven children: Sarah (David) King of Forest; Rachel Sumrall of Forest; Mary (Russell) Martin of Flowood; Leah (John) Bergin of Forest; John (Tracy) Harvey of Lake; Elijah Harvey and Justus Harvey, both of Forest; six grandchildren: Elaina Bergin, Abigail King, Anna Beth King, Addyson Sumrall, Michael Bergin, and Wyatt Harvey; his father: Buddy Harvey of Flora; his mother: Myra Harvey of Lake; one brother: Michael (Donna) Harvey of Brandon; two sisters: Janet (Ray) Stiltner and Lynda Harvey, both of Lake; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Pallbearers were John Michael Harvey, Elijah Harvey, John Bergin, David King, Russell Martin, David Benton, Cody Gilbert, and Reese Tillman. Honorary pallbearers were Justus Harvey, Michael Harvey, Keith Kanneberg, Tyler Harvey, and Gage Lee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306.