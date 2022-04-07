We finally finished the 2022 Historical Legislative Session. This session was one for the books. We completed the last day on Tuesday, April 5, after working past the initial deadlines to negotiate the more than $7 billion state budget and $1.5 billion COVID relief funds.

Many monumental pieces of legislation made it through the process this year. From the teacher pay raise to the largest Income Tax cut in history, passing the Medical Cannabis program, to the distribution of the ARPA money that will help our local communities with money for water, sewer and broad band infrastructure and healthcare needs, to passing the first every Equal Pay Act which ensures women receive equal pay.

We were able to secure many needed funds for our area and across the State.

Below is a list of some of what we spent your tax dollars on:

• One of the things we have worked on for years is to get more money for our State Parks. We were funded roughly $10 million more out of the budget and roughly around 30 million in ARPA funds. This will give us the opportunity to start upgrading our parks and Roosevelt should get some needed upgrades.

• All our cities, counties, and rural water associations around the state need many water upgrades. We set aside $450 million to the Department of Environmental Quality with $400 million going towards water and sewer projects in cities and counties (S.B. 3056) and $50 million to match assistance for cities that received under $1 million in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (CLFRF). Then we also set aside a subtotal of $300 million be allocated to the State Department of Health for rural water associations and utility authorities (H.B. 1538). Both programs will provide a dollar-for-dollar match to the entities when they apply for them.

• Our local fire departments in Scott County will get $25,000 each to help with much needed supplies for each community fire department. The City of Morton will receive funds to help finish the road repairs around Morton High School, money was set aside to upgrade Coal Bluff Road, and to assist MDOT with paving on Hwy 21.

• $5 million in funds will go to the Department of Public Safety for the Law Enforcement Death Benefits Trust Fund, to cover Covid deaths.

• 59.1 million was allocated to the Department of Child Protection Services with $57.6 million going towards the Olivia Y. Case.

• The Department of Employment Security will be receiving $60 million with $40 million of that total going to Accelerate MS, which connects Mississippians to economic opportunity by expanding best practices in workforce readiness and career training. Another $20 million will go to Nurse Training at Community Colleges and IHL as well as the Health Science Infrastructure Program.

• A total of $3.17 million will go to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) to defray eligible COVID-19 expenses.

• A little more than $337 million was given to the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA).

This is how the allocation to DFA was broken down:

Tourism at Destination Marketing Organizations- $30,000,000.

Small Museums Loan - $5,000,000.

Mainstreet Program -$5,000,000.

Insurance Health- $60,000,000.

Through the funds that DFA will receive, the Bureau of Buildings a portion of the funds will go towards eligible projects at state agencies, including the following:

State Buildings -$14,000,000.

Mississippi Department of Corrections-$80,000,000.

Department of Mental Health Department of Human Services-$40,000,000.

Department of Human Services - $5,000,000.

Mississippi Department of Health- $12,000,000.

State Fire Academy -$750,000.

Entity that Operates State Parks, Water Projects $12,000,000.

Entity that Operates State Parks, Tourism- $16,000,000.

Bureau of Buildings- Eligible Projects at IHL -$25,000,000.

Bureau of Buildings- Eligible Projects at Community Colleges- $12,500,000.

• For FY 2023, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will receive a total of $39.5 million. $2.5 million of the total will go towards central operations, $12 million will go towards reimbursing hospital for ICU and negative pressure beds, $25 million to health assistance Telehealth, computer, hospitals, clinics and doctors .

• The Institution of Higher Learning (IHL) is set to receive $56 million. $6 million will go towards nurse loan repayment $3,000 for three years and $50 million for hospital renovation at University of Mississippi Medical Center.

• A little over $104 million of the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund will go towards the Mississippi Department of Mental Health. About $86 million will go towards Olmstead remedial court order for state required mandates and $18.5 million towards community mental health centers.

• The Military Department is also set to receive around $10.4 million in funds for the Mississippi National Guard.

• In FY 2023, an estimate of $27.5 million will be allocated to the Department of Public Safety. $15.5 million of that will go towards eligible projects and $12 million will go towards premium pay for law enforcement and firefighters.

We also took up a few other issues of importance this year:

• The Pregnancy Resource Act provides a $3.5 million tax credit to nonprofits that operate as a crisis pregnancy center.

• Under Parker’s Law, a person giving or selling fentanyl that leads to the recipient’s death could serve 20 years to life behind bars.

• We also passed Buddy’s Law. This bill is named for a dog who narrowly survived after being severely burned by a 12-year-old in April 2021 and mandates psychological assessment and treatment for youths who torture animals.

• The Broadband Accessibility Act will expand coverage to Mississippians with little to no internet access.

• Mississippians will now have a new state song. “One Mississippi” by country artist and Greenville native Steve Azar will be Mississippi’s contemporary state song. The law also creates the Mississippi State Songs Study Committee, which will decide on official state songs in other genres.

Proposed legislation that did not make it through the bill-making process includes restoring the ballot initiative process, expanding postpartum Medicaid coverage and privatizing liquor sales in the state. These issues will have to be addressed in next year’s session.

Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve you and to be your voice at the capitol. I look forward to visiting with you over the rest of the year to discuss ways that we can work together to improve our State. As always feel free to reach out to me at tmiles@house.ms.gov or 601-469-7886.