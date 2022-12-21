Rep. Tom Miles announced last week that he will not seek re-election to the House of Representatives in 2023, instead he plans to run for Scott County Chancery Clerk.

“Serving the people of Scott County as your State Representative has been one the greatest honors of my life,” Rep. Tom Miles said in a prepared statement. “I’ve been blessed to be your voice at our Capitol for the last three terms, and I have done my best to listen to you and address your concerns and always be there for you in your time of need. Working together, we have achieved a lot. After taking time to pray about my next season of life, I would like to share with you that I will not seek re-election to the House of Representatives next year.

“During my time as your Representative, we’ve supported our local schools, our local communities, our law enforcement officers, volunteer firefighters, and first responders. We’ve worked to bring new jobs to our part of the state, supported and improved our state parks, worked to connect rural Mississippi with broadband internet, and made mental health services a priority. Scott County is my home, and I have been proud to represent you.

This announcement serves a two-fold purpose: First, to open the door for those who would like to pursue the opportunity to fill this legislative seat; and, second, to let you know that I will seek to continue serving you in Scott County.

“It is my intent to qualify as a candidate for Scott County Chancery Clerk upon the retirement announcement of my friend and honorable public servant Chancery Clerk Lee Anne Livingston Palmer. It has been my pleasure to work with her as a team, as we both have the heart to serve those who need us here at home. One of the issues I admire her for is her ability to quickly and compassionately assist people who need help with mental health issues. I feel I have learned from the best in that capacity and the many other issues we’ve addressed together. She is blessed with empathy and care for others, which I view as the first requirement for public service. I have done my best to display those qualities too, and I will continue to do so.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve you. I look forward to visiting with you in the following year to discuss the Chancery Clerk office on the campaign trail, as I serve my last year in the legislature as your representative.

“As always, if you need my help, feel free to reach out to me anytime with your needs and concerns at 601-469-7886 or reptommiles@gmail.com.”