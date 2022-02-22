The Mississippi Senate passed a host of appropriation bills toward the $6.57 billion total state support budget for the 2023 fiscal year. Among the Senate’s proposals are pay raises to bring state employees who are under the State Personnel Board (SPB) up to the minimum pay level of each job classification as defined by SPB and a $9.26 million increase for employee health insurance.

In other appropriations action, the Senate passed appropriation bills to allocate $1.4 billion of the $1.8 billion received directly to the state as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Further appropriation bills passed include Senate Bill 3057, which transfers $49 million in ARPA funds from the Mississippi Healthcare Workforce Development Program Fund, the Mississippi Nursing Preceptor Grant Program Fund, and the Mississippi Health Science Training Infrastructure Grant Program Fund to Accelerate MS to provide nurse training at community colleges and institutions of higher learning.

A companion bill, Senate Bill 3058, was passed and would allocate $6 million in ARPA funds from the Hospital Nursing and Respiratory Therapist Professional Loan Repayment Program Fund to the Institutions of Higher Learning Student Financial Aid Fund for $3,000 annual school loan repayment for up to three years for the health professionals.

Senate Bill 3056 proposes $750 million in ARPA funds for water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure projects. It would allow $400 million in reimbursable grants for cities and counties for a one-to-one match on the ARPA funds provided to them by the federal government. Of the amount allocated to cities and counties, $50 million is provided for a two-to-one match to any city that received under $1 million in ARPA funds. The plan also provides $350 million for Rural Water Associations and Utility Authorities with two hundred fifty (250) or more residential meters to receive a one-to-one match on any funds available or any ARPA funds provided to them by the counties for a maximum of $2.5 million per entity.

Senate Bill 2081 lays out reasons why an appointed state officer can be removed from office for certain forms of willful neglect. The bill reads in part, “If any public officer, state, district, county or municipal, shall be convicted or enter a plea of guilty or nolo contendere in any court of this state or any other state or in any federal court of any felony other than manslaughter or any violation of the United States Internal Revenue Code, of corruption in office or peculation therein, or of gambling or dealing in futures with money coming to his hands by virtue of his office, any court of this state, in addition to such other punishment as may be prescribed, shall adjudge the defendant removed from office; and the office of the defendant shall thereby become vacant. If any such officer be found by inquest to be of unsound mind during the term for which he was elected or appointed or shall be removed from office by the judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction or otherwise lawfully, his office shall thereby be vacated; and in any such case the vacancy shall be filled as provided by law.”

Senate Bill 2575 would limit the speech of judicial candidates. It amends current law by adding, “No judge of any circuit court may provide an opportunity for any candidate for Justice of the Supreme Court, Judge of the Court of Appeals, circuit judge or chancellor to address the public during court terms.”

Senate Bill 2373 would amend current law, removing the requirement that the governor make appointments to the Professional Engineers and Surveyors Licensing Board from names submitted by the Mississippi Engineering Society or the Mississippi Association of Professional Surveyors.

The Senate passed Senate Bill 2782 that would allow the survivors of officers, firefighters, and volunteer firefighters to collect a $100,000 death benefit if they died because of COVID-19 contracted while in performance of their duties.

Senate Bill 2822 would set aside $750 million from the state’s $1.8 billion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds to create within the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, the Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program under which municipalities and counties may apply for reimbursement when making necessary investments in water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure.

Senate Bill 2706 would create for one year, the “Covid Impact Literacy-Based Promotion Modification Act,” that would allow third grade students to advance to fourth grade with remedial training if they did not meet passing requirements, mainly because of the disruption created in schools by COVID-19, that caused some schools to close, students to miss in-class training and created chaos within the educational system.

In action from the previous week, the Senate passed out the following bills that will now go to the House for consideration:

• Senate Bill 2879 would establish a grant program from which counties and municipalities can purchase new voting machines.

• Senate Bill 2120 would increase salaries for state troopers and officers with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

• Senate Bill 2803 would give salary increases to county sheriffs.

• Senate Bill 2066 would increase salaries for district attorneys and their investigators.

• Senate Bill 2504 would create a separate division within the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks known as Division of Parks and Recreation and create a new executive director position for that division.

• Senate Bill 2506 would create a three-day season the last weekend of September for bow hunters who wish to harvest a buck in velvet.

• Senate Bill 2530, the “Enterprise Security Program” would guard against ransomware attacks on state agencies. It would give the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services security oversight over all state governmental data and information technology resources.

• Senate Bill 2735 would allow “free standing,” emergency rooms in small, rural hospitals throughout the state.

• Senate Bill 2643 would create the 13th grounds for divorce in Mississippi, by recognizing an “irretrievably broken,” union as the additional ground.

• Senate Bill 2536 would create a Public Funds Offender Registry to identify people who have stolen or misappropriated public money.

• Senate Bill 2844 would seek acquisition of land on which to build a new and modernized liquor warehouse to replace the state’s current 212,000 square foot facility located in Gluckstadt and seek private operators for it.

• Senate Bill 2875 would redefine the definition of beer, which could allow the sale of new products containing a greater percentage of alcohol.

• Senate Bill 2450 would divert money collected under the Mississippi Windstorm Underwriting Association to the State and School Employees’ Insurance Fund. It was established after Hurricane Katrina to benefit six coastal counties.

• Senate Bill 2077 would create the Mississippi Farms and Families Program that would give dollar credits to SNAP beneficiaries to purchase fruits and vegetables.

• Senate Bill 2002 would establish the voluntary “Mississippi Grain Producer Indemnity Act,” to provide protection and the existence of adequate funds for compensation for losses by grain producers in Mississippi caused by the financial failure of grain dealers and warehouses in order to promote the state's welfare by improving the economic stability of agriculture.” A companion bill, Senate Bill 2479, the “Mississippi Grain Warehouse and Grain Dealers Licensure Law” would update regulations and existing law to allow close monitoring of companies for fraud detection.

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, Jackson State University Day at the state Capitol. Senators Sollie Norwood and Derrick Simmons recognized JSU President Thomas Hudson, Athletic Director Ashley Robinson, and Head Football Coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders on the Senate chamber floor. The special guests, along with the JSU football team, were honored by the Mississippi Senate with Senate Concurrent Resolution 534 celebrating their historic winning season after the legendary retired NFL cornerback took over the program in his first head coach role.

On Thursday, February 17, 2022, Senator David Blount honored two retired Mississippi State Parole Board members on the Senate chamber floor. Steven Pickett, former chairman of the Parole Board, was commended for being the longest serving chairman after 30 years of service to the State Parole Board. Nehemiah Flowers, Jr. was recognized for his retirement from the board. Both addressed the body.

Wednesday, February 23, 2022, is the deadline for original floor action on appropriation and revenue bills originating in the Senate. Thursday, February 24, 2022, is the deadline for reconsideration and passage of appropriation and revenue bills originating in the Senate. Friday, February 25, 2022, is the deadline to dispose of Motions to Reconsider appropriation and revenue bills originating from the Senate. As always, thank you for allowing me to serve you.