This week the Senate met three deadlines for handling bills originating in the House of Representatives, including the Thursday, March 10, deadline for reconsideration and passage of general bills and constitutional amendments originating in the House. The Senate’s passage of HB 607 Parker's Law," creates the crime of “fentanyl delivery resulting in death.” It sets a penalty of 20 years to life in prison for persons convicted of knowingly delivering or providing for money or something of value, fentanyl to someone who dies from overdose. The bill does not seek conviction of persons present when a fatality occurs during shared drug usage. A companion measure, House Bill 679 creates the “Mississippi Pill Press Law of 2022,” that bans possession, creation of or transfer of any device used to manufacture a controlled substance unless authorized by “the State Board of Pharmacy or other lawful authority.” It seeks to stop street level manufacturing of fentanyl tablets.

HB 1430 allows a car title to have a “designated beneficiary” so after the vehicle owner dies, the assigned person becomes owner without waiting for the estate to be probated.

HB 1313 creates the “Fostering Access and Inspiring True Hope (FAITH) Scholarship Program Act,” to provide postsecondary financial assistance to foster children.

HB 512 stops the state Department of Revenue from being a wholesale distributor of alcoholic beverages and creates the ABC Warehouse Construction Fund, which would in part finance construction of a new privately-operated warehouse.

House Bill 1097 allows county boards of supervisors to lease facilities for fire stations.

House Bill 1331 requires a four-year skills assessment test for election commissioners rather than annually.

House Bill 1509 was hotly debated on the Senate Floor where it eventually passed by a vote of 36 to 15. This bill is aimed at prohibiting a state agency, public official, state institution of higher learning, public community college, county, municipality or other political subdivision of the state from refusing services, health care access or employment opportunities to a person based on his or her COVID-19 vaccination status. Within the bill itself, there is a specific exemption for sincerely held religious objections to a COVID-19 vaccination. In debate, there was an attempt to expand this exemption further, but the amendment never made it to the floor for consideration as it was ruled not germane to the bill which was limited to COVID-19 only. Upon appeal, the ruling of the chairman was upheld, and the amendment never made it to the floor for a full vote. A desire exists by much of the Senate to add religious exemption language to the code for future vaccinations and I plan to assist with the drafting of that bill in the 2023 session. I expect the exemption language will pass when it is properly before the Senate.

Several measures were assigned to conference where details can be worked out between the Senate and House. They include:

• Senate Bill 2545 seeks to stop the sale of stolen catalytic converters and sets out criminal penalties for violators who are convicted under the law. A first conviction is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $500 to $1,000. .

• Senate Bill 2587 seeks to have certain moving traffic violations for commercial driver’s license holders treated as regular license holders.

• Senate Bill 2419 creates the “Hospital Nurses and Respiratory Therapist Retention Loan Repayment Program,” for new nursing and respiratory therapist graduates to be administered by the State Financial Aid Board.” It would give up to $3,000 a year for three years to 150 new registered nurse applicants, 50 new licensed practical nurse applicants and 25 new respiratory therapist applicants working in a “general acute care hospital in the state.”