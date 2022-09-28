Forest Municipal School District’s dedication to providing an evidence-informed education that prepares students for success in the real world has led it to earn the annual EVERFI Empowered Seal.

Now in its third year, the EVERFI Empowered Seal is a designation awarded to public-school districts that have demonstrated an exemplary commitment to comprehensive education strategies on topics such as financial literacy, health, and careers. This is the first time that FMSD has been awarded the Empowered Seal.

“It’s an honor to have our district’s dedication to our students nationally recognized with the EVERFI Empowered Seal. The work and compassion of our faculty and staff will have a lasting impact on the lives of our students. We’re grateful for this award and the opportunity for our students to take part in the Empowered Seal Scholarship contest.” said Dr. Karen Norwood, FMSD Superintendent of Education.

In addition to being recognized nationally for their work, the Empowered Seal provides district students with the opportunity to participate in the Empowered Seal Scholarship contest. Ten students will be selected as winners, with two students winning a $1,000 scholarship and eight students each winning a $500 scholarship.

Contests will be held in the fall and spring.