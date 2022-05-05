These Forest-Scott County Career & Technology students recently competed and placed at the Delta Technical Welding Competition held in Jackson.

Pictured from left, Jacob Tadlock – 7th Place; Jatavein Burkes – 1st Place; Dalton Pinter – 10th Place, all from Lake; and Francisco Hernandez – 6th Place, Forest.

Not pictured, Justyn Harper – 5th Place, Morton.

Burkes will receive a $5,000 scholarship and all other students who placed will receive a $500 scholarship that may be used at any of the six Delta Technical College campuses.