New and returning students attending East Central Community College in Decatur in Fall 2022 can now apply online for scholarships offered through the ECCC Foundation.

The deadline to apply is Noon on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

Students applying for scholarships must first complete an application for admission by clicking on the Apply Now button located at the top of the college’s website at www.eccc.edu. After the application is processed in the Admissions Office, the student may then apply for scholarships by logging into his or her myEC account and clicking on the Future-Student tab and then the Scholarships tab.

For more information, contact ECCC Student Services at 601-635-6204 or email go2ec@eccc.edu.