Graduates of the East Central Community College Surgical Technology program were recognized during the annual pinning ceremony held in December, in Vickers Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Pictured from front left, are, Gracie Walker of Union, Jordan Barber of Sebastopol, Brianna Killen of Philadelphia, Hailey Baysinger of Philadelphia, Adrienne Forsythe of Louisville, and Lauren Elise Baysinger of Philadelphia. Back row, Tanner Wilcher of Carthage, Lauren Laird of Hickory, Shekelia R. McNichols of Newton, Jessica Millsaps of Forest, Ta’Boris Smith of Louisville, and Cory Lott of Morton. LeAnn Shirley and Kristie Pilgrim serve as instructors.