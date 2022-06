When people walk into Lackey Memorial Hospital’s new Medical Arts Complex — opening Summer 2023 — they will be literally surrounded by prayers and blessings. Monday afternoon some of the staff, pictured here, that will be housed at the MAC and some other hospital team members gathered to pray over the new facility, and write their favorite scriptures, encouragements, and blessing on the framing studs and the floors. Click on the slideshow to seem more images from Monday.