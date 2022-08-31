The University of Mississippi Medical Center, as expected, has submitted a proposal to take over the operation of Greenwood Leflore Hospital by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the financially troubled hospital is laying off an estimated 40 more employees and cutting additional services in an effort to keep from running out of money before the potential long-term lease with UMMC can be finalized.

In a memo distributed Thursday to hospital employees and medical staff, Gary Marchand, the interim CEO, said the latest cutbacks were necessitated by a three-day shutdown last month caused by a sewage leak. He estimated that the disruption cost the hospital $1.2 million.

“The viability plan we previously had in place was interrupted by this unfortunate event,” Marchand said in the memo. “The estimated loss of revenue related to this event requires that we revise our previous plans. The objective continues to be to operate GLH services into or through the month of December.”

The memo said that the hospital’s intensive care unit as well as its labor and delivery unit would remain closed, apparently indefinitely, due to a shortage of skilled employees to staff them. The hospital administration, in a cost-cutting move, had earlier decided to stop using the more expensive contracted labor, most notably nurses, to fill in where the hospital is short of employees.

The memo said the hospital currently has only enough employed staff to fill 40% of the needed positions in its ICU and 15% in the labor and delivery unit, including the newborn nursery.

In addition, the hospital is closing three clinics — After Hours, Ryan White and Magnolia Medical. The After Hours Clinic has provided non-emergency care for patients who don’t have a primary care physician or who need treatment at night or on weekends. The Ryan White Clinic treats patients with AIDS or who are infected with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. Magnolia Medical is a family practice clinic that specializes in HIV management.

Marchand said both Ryan White and Magnolia Medical are being closed because of a low volume of patients. Services previously provided at the After Hours Clinic will be assumed by the emergency room, he said.

The estimated layoffs include 20 full-time and 20 part-time employees. This will be the second round of layoffs the hospital has implemented over the past four months. Thirty employees were laid off in May.

Prior to the most recent layoffs, the hospital reported that it had 749 employees, including 348 who work full time. Another 75 full-time workers are employed by Aramark, the private contractor that handles laundry, housekeeping, maintenance and food services at the hospital.

UMMC has been interested in a partnership with Greenwood Leflore Hospital for at least four years. In 2018, UMMC proposed an affiliation but later withdrew the proposal after the hospital board at that time declined to act on the offer.

Talks with the state-owned hospital, though, were resumed last year after the administration and board for the Greenwood hospital determined that it could no longer survive as an independently operated facility.

With the unanimous concurrence of the Greenwood City Council and Leflore County Board of Supervisors, the hospital advertised last month for proposals on a lease of 20 to 50 years. UMMC was the only medical institution to submit an offer by Wednesday’s deadline.

The details of that offer were not immediately available.

According to a timetable previously outlined by Marchand, this month the hospital board will be evaluating UMMC’s offer and making a recommendation to the city and county boards, both of which would have to approve leasing the publicly owned hospital. The deal would also have to be approved by the state College Board, which governs UMMC.

The Greenwood hospital, plagued by declining patient numbers and a large volume of uncompensated care, has been losing millions of dollars annually for several years. Through the first 10 months of the current fiscal year, the hospital showed a loss of $12.7 million, even after using $9.2 million in federal grants provided to help the it cope with the financial difficulties created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its cash reserves have been in steady decline. Since the end of July, it has essentially been living on borrowed money — Medicare advance payments socked away since 2020 that the hospital is having to pay back at the rate of $1 million a month. Before this latest round of cuts, it appeared that the hospital only had enough cash to operate through October.

Adding to its financial problems was a sewer-line clog in August that resulted in human waste and other raw sewage backing up into the hospital’s underground crawl spaces. That forced the hospital to largely empty for three days as it resolved the problem and any potential health hazards the leak created.

Afterward, it reopened all outpatient services but only a dozen inpatient beds as a way to hold down costs.

Marchand said in his memo that the administration continues to discuss with its vendors about lowering the price of supplies and services until a lease can be finalized. In July, the hospital asked Greenwood Utilities to provide it with free water and electricity, which combined run an estimated $120,000 to $130,000 a month. The utilities board has yet to act on that request.

- Contact Tim Kalich at 662-581-7243 or tkalich@gwcommonwealth.com.