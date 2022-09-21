Resident in some rural areas of the county can sleep easier at night now thanks to the Scott County Board of Supervisors’ recent purchase of five new fire trucks for use in three of the county’s volunteer fire departments.

The trucks will be provided to Homewood VFD, Lake VFD, and North Central VFD (Harperville/Hillsboro/Midway). All 2022 models, the truck were purchased for $1,998,568 with funding coming from a matching grant of $390,000 from the Mississippi Rural Fire Truck Acquisition Assistance Program. The remaining balance was funded through local ad valorem on an MDA capital improvement loan.

“The Board values the commitment of our volunteer fire departments and appreciates the job they do to protect our communities and our homes,” Board President Joe McGee said. “We are glad to be able to provide these much needed new trucks to some of our volunteer departments that were operating with older vehicles. The Board is also thankful to have been awarded funds from the Rural Fire Truck Acquisition Assistance Program to assist with a portion of the cost of purchasing these vehicles.”

The trucks all meet NFPA specification guidelines of a Class A pumper and can maintain that Class A rating for up to 20 years. They are currently being outfitted with battery operated jaws of life, firefighter PPE, radio communications, and other equipment and are expected to be placed into service as early as this week.

“The investment made by the county will help preserve the life, safety, and property of citizens throughout Scott County,” Mike Marlow, EMA Director said. “This will also go a long way towards maintaining more favorable fire ratings, which are used by insurance companies when determining costs of property insurance.”