The Leflore County Board of Supervisors has agreed to put up its half of the approximately $9 million it will take to reportedly complete the proposed takeover of Greenwood Leflore Hospital by University of Mississippi Medical Center.

But the board, in its 4-1 vote Friday, left open the possibility that the commitment could apply to any other medical institution that leased the financially troubled hospital, should the deal with UMMC fall through.

“Now let's go get the money,” District 2 Supervisor Reginald Moore said following the vote that was preceded by sometimes tense exchanges with some of the roughly 20 members of the public who attended the meeting.

The county’s action comes two days after the Greenwood City Council agreed to a similar resolution that specified only UMMC as the potential leasing entity.

The Greenwood hospital is jointly owned by the city and county.

District 3 Supervisor Anjuan Brown cast the lone dissenting vote. He explained afterward, though, that he was only objecting to removing UMMC’s name as the lone potential lessee from the document committing the county to secure an irrevocable letter of credit or other funding to satisfy its $4.5 million obligation.

Earlier, Brown had seconded the motion made by District 1’s Sam Abraham to approve the resolution, presented to the county by the hospital, without changes. That proposal was defeated 3-2, with Moore, Board President Robert Collins and District 4’s Eric Mitchell opposed.

“I just wanted to make sure that we didn’t do anything to jeopardize the deal with UMMC,” Brown said.

“I felt that the two documents from the city and county should have mirrored each other.”

When contacted after the meeting, the hospital board’s attorney, Tom Flanagan, said he did not think the change would adversely impact negotiations with UMMC.

Hospital officials have said the bailout — which would cover deferred maintenance at the 208-bed hospital and an outstanding liability to the federal Medicare program — was a necessary component of completing a long-term lease by the Jackson-based medical institution.

UMMC was the only bidder that responded this summer to a request for proposals on a long-term lease of the Greenwood hospital.

