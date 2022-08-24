Heavy rains continued into the morning Wednesday and roads and highways all over Scott County were quickly covered with flood waters. Many roads remained closed at noon and others were passable but very dangerous. Areas of Highway 21 between Forest and Sebastopol were under water and flash flooding at Lee's Steakhouse filled the restaurant and surrounding area as it rushed across the highway.

In Forest the intersection of Highway 80 and Highway 35 was under water as was the parking lot at Cats Cave and areas south of there. Multiple neighborhoods like those on Sanders Street and Banks Street were reporting flooded yards as of late morning.

Residents are encouraged not to drive unless absolutely necessary until flood waters subside.