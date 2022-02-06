Memorial Day observances were held around the area over the long holiday weekend. Above residents gathered at the Scott County Courthouse in Forest where Rev. David Slaughter of Forest United Methodist Church delivered the keynote address inside the courtroom and then everyone went outside for the wreath laying. Terry McMillan read names of Scott County native military personnel who died during the Vietnam War as "Taps" was played. At Salem Presbyterian Church just outside Sebastopol residents gathered to pay respects and place flags on the graves of those who fought for freedom.

The military flags were provided through a donation from Ted and Ann Musgrove.

Jackson Abel carries the flags for placement on the graves.