Matthew Deon Hickman age 22 of Louisville and Jacari J Broom age 22 of Lake have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in the death of Oricio Murillo and the shooting of Christina KuKendall. The incident occurred on February 17, 2022 at 1167 Sparksville Rd, Forest. It appears that the two broke in and entered the house and were caught in the act by the residents. They are also charged with breaking and entering, and animal cruelty due to the shooting of three dogs from the residence. The two are also charged in other incidents of armed robbery and breaking and entering.