Both of my grandparents — the ones that made their home in the house where my wife, Danny, and I make our home now — died in the month of April. My grandmother, Delia Mae Lang Hudson, died 25 years ago last Thursday, April 15...tax day! What a way to avoid paying taxes.

My grandfather, Herbie C. Hudson, died 48 years ago tomorrow, April 22 which is Earth Day, it was Easter Sunday the year he died. I suppose Earth Day is an appropriate day to commemorate his passing since he spent a great deal of time tilling the earth.

We don’t till that same earth as much these days as they did back in the day. I do mow a lot of grass, and I do have some gardening spots, but mostly for tomatoes and peppers, and hopefully a few pods of okra this year too.

I mow where the peas were planted, where the butterbeans grew, where corn reached for the sky, and where sweet strawberries sprung from the earth. I remember the sting of pulling that corn, the heat of the pea patch, the smell of fresh shelled butterbeans, and the flavor of the sun warmed strawberries, so tart and delicious, right off the vines.

We also work the beds — well, mostly Danny works the beds — where my grandmother grew bearded irises, and daylilies along with a huge beautiful blue hydrangea bush. After years of neglect, probably 20 years of neglect after Granny’s death, this year the beds are flourishing.

I’m not sure if the late season winter storm with all the sleet, freezing rain, and snow had anything to do with the pristine condition of the beds now or not. I have seen where other gardeners say they believe it does.

I’m thinking more along the line of the stay-at-home orders surrounding the pandemic got to be too much for Danny last year and she took out her frustration on runaway wisteria, possum grape vines, saw briar, and a host of other invasive weeds. That and having run across a hoard of clearance sale fertilizer last fall that nobody wanted except me.

I loaded up the flower beds and rose bushes with plenty of nutrients and that combined, maybe, with the ice storm made for the perfect recipe for restoration. Whatever the reason, something sure worked.

The irises are “showing out” as some folks are prone to say and the daylilies and hydrangea, although a ways away from blooms, are strong and healthy and look like they are going to put on a show as well.

Thursday evening I was piddling around in the yard when the water meter reader pulled up in the front yard. I wondered what could be wrong when she stepped out of her truck with a big plastic grocery bag in her hand.

“You’re going to think I’m crazy,” Cindy Goss said, adding, “well I probably am,” as she handed the bag over to me while introducing herself. Inside was a big bag of homemade peanut brittle and another of pecan brittle.

She said, while unnecessarily apologizing for having waited so long to visit, it was a house warming present of sorts. On one hand to welcome Danny “back” home and on the other to officially welcome me too. What a kind gesture from a down-the-road neighbor.

I called Danny outside, and showed her our bounty. Being a native of Sebastopol she recognized Cindy right away and they struck up a conversation.

“This looks so good,” our visitor commented as she gestured to the flower beds and front porch and said something like “Mrs. Delia Mae and Mr. Herbie would have loved this.”

Thanks Cindy! Thanks for some of the finest brittle we’ve ever eaten. And, thanks for reaffirming what we are thinking too — my grandparents would be so proud. They would probably want a bigger garden, though!