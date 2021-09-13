Chancey Lee Dansby, 42, passed away on August 20, 2021, in Newton County, MS. He was born on November 29, 1978, to Allen and Nena Dansby. Visitation was on Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 2:00 PM until 3:50 PM with services following at 4:00 PM at Wolf Funeral Services, Lake with no graveside.

Chancey was a lifelong resident of Lake, MS. He was Baptist by faith and a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Lawrence, MS. Chancey attended Lake High School and received his G.E.D. later. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and ride 4-wheelers.

Chancey was preceded in death by his Mother, Nora Dansby; grandparents, Max and Kate Harvey and Edward and Fay Weaver. He is survived by his father Allen Dansby of Lake, MS; one sister, Nicole Pinter of Lawrence, MS; two nephews Dalton and Colby Pinter.; a number of Aunts, Uncles and cousins.

