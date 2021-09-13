Services for Mr. Charles D. Breedlove of Sebastopol were held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol. Burial was held in the Mt. Bethel Cemetery in Neshoba County.

Visitation was held 1:00-3:00 pm, Wednesday at the funeral home.

Mr. Breedlove, 85, died Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Baptist Leake in Carthage. He was a member of Sebastopol Baptist Church.

Survivors include threechildren, Joe Breedlove (Teresa), Carol Madden (Mike) and David Breedlove (Malinda); seven grandchildren, Brent Madden (Cassy), Scott Breedlove (Katherine), Eric Madden (April), Lacey Gray, Josh Breedlove, Shane Madden and Nicole McLemore (Adam); 10 great grandchildren, Kylee Madden, Lylia Cooksey, William Breedlove, Deric Madden, Xander Madden, Abbey Ruth Breedlove, Luke McLemore, Doc Madden, Bowdrie Gray and Landon McLemore

Mr. Breedlove was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Pam Breedlove and his parents, Dixon and Mary Breedlove.

Pallbearers were Brent Madden, Scott Breedlove, Eric Madden, Josh Breedlove, Shane Madden and Adam McLemore.