Dennis Michael Everett, 62, of Forest, MS, was born on September 6, 1958, in Meridian, MS, son of Dennis and Pansy Everett. He went to his heavenly home August 13, 2021, at Merit health Central Hospital, Jackson, MS.

After graduating from Bay Springs High School in 1976, Mike (“Cotton”) attended Jones County Junior College for two years, subsequently earning a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Science from Mississippi State University. Recently retired, he had been employed with USDA Farm Service Agency for 38 years.

The epitome of a Christian family man and friend, Mike had been a longtime, faithful member of Forest Baptist Church. He had also served as an ordained deacon at Calvary Baptist Church in Cleveland, MS. Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather. He especially enjoyed spending time with and spoiling his grandchildren, who knew him as “Pop-Pop”. Mike was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting. Throughout his lifetime, Mike remained true to deep family heritage at the family farm in Clarke County, MS. He will be remembered and greatly missed for his warm heart and for his fun-loving character. To know Mike was to love Mike, and loving him was truly a blessing.

He joins in heaven his father, Dennis Harper Everett; his sister, Amy Amanda Everett; his maternal grandparents, W.B. and Bertha Nicholson; his paternal grandparents, Pete and Lillian Everett; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Benny and June Smith.

He is lovingly survived by his wife of 36 years, Dianna Smith Everett, of Forest; his mother, Pansy Everett, of Bay Springs, MS; His daughters, Kristen (Bennie) Hutchinson of Homewood, MS and Kayla (Cody) Mason, of Starkville, MS; son, Hunter Everett , of Forest, MS; grandchildren, Carter and Easton Hutchinson, of Homewood, MS and Ellie Mason, Of Starkville, MS; two sisters Jeanie Dew and Mary (Mark) Ostrander, of Bay Springs, MS; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces nephews, and cousins.

Visitation was at at 9:30 on Monday, August 16, 2021, at Forest Baptist Church, Forest, MS, with services at 11:00 AM with Rev. Joe Pate, Rev. Doyle Boyles officiating. Interment was at Pine Hill Cemetery, Enterprise, MS at 3:00 PM with Rev Joseph Blount officiating all under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

Pall bearers were, Johnny Weatherford, Mike Evans, Jackie Calhoun, Harry Smith, David Lorrens, Tommy Warren and Jason Weatherford.

The family of Mike Everett wishes to express our sincere thanks for the flowers, food, prayers, and other expressions of love during our time of bereavement.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Baptist Church.

