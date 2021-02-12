Dr. Charles Bennett “C.B” Smith, age 77, a resident of Fairhope, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Born in Columbia, MS, Dr. Smith graduated medical school in 1969 from the University of Mississippi. He went on to complete a one year internship at Baylor University in Dallas, Texas before serving as a Flight Surgeon in the United States Air Force. Dr. Smith moved to Mobile where from 1972 – 1976 he completed his General Surgery Residency at USA Medical Center.

In 1976, Dr. Smith opened his private practice in Mobile where he remained until he joined the staff of Thomas Hospital in 1995 and served on the Peer Review Committee from 2010-2015. He also served as the Associate Clinical Professor of Surgery at USA School of Medicine from 2000 – 2015. Surgical Associates of Eastern Shore, P.C. was formed in 1997 with Dr. Smith becoming a leading surgeon within the community.

Early on, Dr. Smith served as an advocate for advanced patient care beginning with his role as the President of the Medical Society of Mobile in 1990. One of Dr. Smith’s contributions during his reign on this committee was to campaign to end smoking privileges in the hospital setting.

Dr. Smith and his colleagues were successful in having this Tobacco Free Campaign implemented, which was a huge step in moving our society forward to a healthier environment. Dr. Smith has served on numerous committees throughout his career including the Mobile Infirmary Cancer Committee of which he chaired from 1992 – 1995. Dr. Smith was one of the first surgeons to perform a Lumpectomy in the Mobile area and was the driving force behind the fundraising efforts of the Thomas Hospital Foundation to secure a Sterotactic Biopsy Machine, which allowed for a more advanced diagnostic method of evaluating breast masses and mammographic abnormalities.

In August of 2015 Dr. Smith retired from private practice and joined the Eastern Shore Wound Care Center. He subsequently transitioned into retirement. He enjoyed traveling, the great outdoors, walks with his dog, Kali, and most importantly spending time with his family.

C.B. is survived by his beloved Cheryl Jean Smith; their children, Chris Smith, Amy Smith Megginson (Brett), Stephen Smith (Shayna); grandchildren, Claire Bennett Megginson, Louise Amelia Megginson, Sawyer Bennett Smith, Amelie Elizabeth Smith; brother, Dr. John B. Smith, Jr. (Diane); sister, Linda C. Warren; along with many other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration of his life was held on Sunday, November 28th from 4-6 pm at Fairhope Yacht Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital st.jude.org or American Cancer Society cancer.org