Funeral services for Mr. Duwain Redd were conducted at 1:00 pm on Friday, April 30, 2021 from the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed in the Redd Family plot in the Sebastopol Cemetery under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home.

Dr. Joe Pate officiated. Music for the service was provided by Mrs. Diane Cox, instrumentalist, Mrs. Erin Vowell and Mrs. Dawn Sanders, soloists.

Mr. Redd, age 86, was born in the Sulphur Springs community, Tuesday, September 25, 1934. He spent the early years of his life working with his father helping on the family farm, raising chickens, and in cotton production. He was a graduate of Sebastopol High School. One who will be remembered as the “walking man,” Mr. Redd was a regular presence in the town of Forest, whether at the Forest Theater, the Gulf station siting on the bench, or with the Saturday morning breakfast crowd at local eateries, Duwain Redd made many friends over his lifetime. He was an avid story teller, enjoying telling detailed descriptions of Westerns, those in particular, he often watched on television. Mr. Redd was Christian by faith and a faithful member of Forest Baptist Church, as long as his health permitted. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him. He passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Mississippi Care Center of Morton.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Alton & Mary Underwood Redd; four brothers: Coyt, Al, Jim, and Robert Redd, and one sister: Ann Hankins.

Survivors include one sister: Earlene (Rodney) Hudgins of Brandon; two nieces; seven nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and special cousin: Erin (Todd) Vowell and their children, of Forest.

Pallbearers were Cody Quarles, Caleb Baucum, Bobby Redd, Wayne Redd, Lance Rutland, Brent Quarles, and Van Howard.

Visitation was Friday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family wishes to publicly acknowledge their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at Mississippi Care Center of Morton for their professional services provided for their brother and uncle.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to Forest Baptist Church, P.O. Box 338, Forest, MS 39074 or the Alzheimer’s Association, Mississippi Chapter, P.O. Box 456, Ridgeland, MS 39158.

