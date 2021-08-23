Memorial services for Evan Kersgaard will be held at 2 pm, Friday, September 10, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol. Bro. Larry Duncan will officiate.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 10 from 1 p.m.- 2 p.m. at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol. Mr. Kersgaard, 58, of Sebastopol died Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Tammy Jones of Sebastopol; one son, Daniel Kersgaard and wife Meghan of Brandon; one daughter, Hannah Kersgaard of Sebastopol; one grandson, James Kersgaard; one sister, Jan Kersgaard of Eugene, OR; two brothers, Eric Kersgaard and wife Nan of Noti, OR and Scott Kersgaard and wife Lois Witte of Lakewood, CO. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Kersgaard was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Arlene Kersgaard

Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol is in charge of the arrangements.