George E. Fisher, age 86, a lifelong resident of Walnut Grove, died Monday, August 23, 2021 at the G.V. “Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson following a brief illness.

Funeral services were conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021, from the Sebastopol Baptist Church with Reverend John Sharp officiating. Visitation was held from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at the OTT & LEE Funeral Home in Forest, and on Thursday from 9:30 a.m.-10 a.m. at Sebastopol Baptist Church. Following the service, the family visited with friends. Graveside services were not held. The final resting place is in the Damascus Cemetery.

Mr. Fisher was born on December 22, 1934, in El Paso, TX to his parents Dewey C. Fisher and Mary Thomas Fisher.

He was a member of Sebastopol Baptist Church. He retired from Schuster Industries as a shipping & receiving supervisor. He enjoyed the outdoors, loved his family and visiting with friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Fisher was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings; Elaine McMillan, John H. Fisher, Dewey C. Fisher, Jr. Mary Alice Luna, and Donna F. Dove.

Survivors include his loving wife, JoeAnne Fisher of Walnut Grove, 3 children; George A. Fisher (Kim) of Carthage, Linda Lee Goolsby of Fairhope, Al. and Ronald Fisher of Homer, LA, and sister Maudine Powell of West Point, MS. He also leaves behind a legacy of 5 grandchildren; Brandie Goolsby, Tiffany Goolsby, Kaitlyn Goolsby, Avery Fisher, and Lucas Fisher; and 7 great-grandchildren.