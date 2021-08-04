Helen McCurdy Harris of Forest, passed away at age 95, at her home Friday, July 23, 2021.

Visitation was held from 9:30 am-10:30 am Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the OTT & LEE Funeral Home in Forest with the funeral service beginning at 10:45 am in the chapel. Interment was in the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at Quitman, MS, with no graveside services.

She was born in Wichita Falls, TX to John and Levada Harrison McCurdy on May 1, 1926, but moved to MS when she was seven years old. She graduated from Clifton High School and attended Clarke College and MS College.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack D. Harris on January 20, 1973, grandsons, Ryan Roland Harris and Mitchell Mack Miles, sisters, Bernice Hall and Fazie Landrum.

Survivors include her three children, Roland (Shirley) Harris, Donnie (Ramona) Harris and Alice (Johnny) Rogers, grandsons, Benton (Brittany) Harris, Derek (Mary Carroll) Rogers, and Ryan Rogers, one great-grandchild, Hallie Jean Harris, one sister, Mary Doughtery, and several nieces and nephews.

Throughout her life, she was always busy. She taught sixth grade for 2 years, kindergarten for 10 years, worked for Dr. John Paul Lee, Lackey Home Center, Rogers Drapery Shop, and retired as a nurse to Dr. Sam Fillingane and Dr. Gayle Harrell. From then until the last couple of years, she pursued her art as a seamstress. There was absolutely nothing she could not do on a sewing machine and was known far and wide for this talent.

She was an active member of Forest Baptist Church for over 35 years serving as a Sunday School teacher, fill-in-church secretary, and wherever she saw a need or was asked. Once she was unable to attend services, she continued to support her church through tithes and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, she requested donations to the Forest Baptist Church Medical Missions Clinic, 439 East 1st Street, Forest, MS 39074.