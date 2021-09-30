Jace Laird, 22, born on January 7, 1999, departed this life September 7, 2021. He leaves behind his mother and father, Gwen and Ricky Laird, his younger brother Cade, his Papaw Dennis Hodge, and Grandma Doris Laird.

Also surviving are his aunts and uncle, Gina Pfrimmer (Doug), Greta Hodge Butts and cousins Kelsi Andris, Jon Brett Walters, Kyle Butts, Katie Butts, Kevin Butts, Kenneth Butts and Millie Andris.

We know Jace is now with his Nana Lucille Hodge and his Grandpa Rudolph Laird and is loved here on earth, as well as in heaven.

Jace Laird was gifted with a heart like no other. He loved God, the USA, horses, and fun times with family and friends. Often, Jace could be found outdoors working with his horses, pulling a trailer, on a tractor, riding four wheelers or fishing and boating on the river. He was the person everyone depended on for help. Jace was a devoted friend — ready and willing, at a moment’s notice, to endure a nine-hour drive in each direction for the sake of friendship... or for a horse. Jace could have an engaging conversation with anyone, young or old, and enjoyed making people laugh.

Jace had a love for horses and a gentle touch to which they responded. All the horses agree that he gave the best scratches. He spent countless hours establishing a quarter horse farm and was often on the tractor, feeding and bush hogging, by 5 am and not stopping until dark. We will continue building the farm in his honor.

Jace will always be missed while we remain on the earth. But we know we will be with him again for eternity. Until then, we put our hope in the Lord (Psalm 33:20) and are so thankful for the peace of God that surpasses all understanding (Phil 4:7).

Jace’s family wants to thank the UMMC MICU team for their extraordinary care and prayers for Jace. They are truly a gifted team with hearts of compassion, which is amazing given what they have encountered in the last year and half. We pray that God blesses them with strength and wisdom, but mostly peace, as they continue to wage war daily on COVID.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, Jace’s family would appreciate donations to projects with which the Mississippi Quarter Horse Youth Association are involved: The Mary Hopkins Memorial Equestrians with Disabilities Horse Show and the Semper Fi Fund/Dixie Challenge. Donations can be sent through Venmo Mississippi Quart. Horse Association @MSQHYA (please specify which program you would like to support) or mailed to Mississippi Quarter Horse Youth Association C/O Jace Laird Memorial 10091 Road 216 Union, MS 39365.

In lieu of a service there will be a Celebration Of Life announced at a later date.

We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Memory Wall at www.wolffuneralservices.com.