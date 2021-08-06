Funeral services for James Austin Turner were held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from the Faith Baptist Church with the Rev. David Nelson officiating. Interment followed in the Faith Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest. Visitation was from 12:00 pm – 1:45 pm on Thursday at the church.

Mr. Turner, age 69 and a resident of Forest died Monday, July 26, 2021 after a sudden illness. He was a longtime employee of Peco Foods, Inc. who will be remembered for his strong work ethic. He enjoyed farm life and raising cattle; he loved his family very much. He was a member and a deacon at Faith Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Geraldine Kilpatrick Turner; his parents; one step-son: Micah Glass.

Survivors include one brother: Billy (Cindy) Turner and one sister: Belinda (Dale) Griffin, both of Forest; two step-grandchildren: Tristen Glass and Brennan Glass; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Pallbearers were Kenny Junkin, Karl Mooney, Wink McDill, Richard Ivy, Richie Lewis and Lucas Brown.

Honorary pallbearers were Lee Turner, Chris Griffin, Jimmy Turner, James Lee Brown, John Prestage, Scotty Prestage, Ronnie Ivy, and Billy Ivy.

Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest was in charge of arrangements.