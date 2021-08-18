On August 9, 2021, James Benjamin Gatewood, MD, FACP, loving husband and physician, passed away peacefully at his home in Ocean Springs.

Dr. Gatewood was born June 24, 1979, in Jackson, MS to Joey and Linda Gatewood. He was raised in the country on a farm and loved life. As he grew older, his interests lead him into the world of science. He attended Forest High School where he graduated Salutatorian in 1997 and received a full academic scholarship to Mississippi College where he would study Biology.

After graduating with High Honors, he matriculated to the University of Mississippi Medical Center to prepare for his medical degree. After receiving his M.D., he pursued an Internship and Residency in Internal Medicine. After completion of his residency, he furthered his education with a dual Fellowship in Hematology and Medical Oncology. During his third year of Fellowship, he became Chief Fellow for the department.

After completion of his Fellowship, he and his wife, Brandi Denton Gatewood, Esq., moved to Ocean Springs, MS where Brandi started her own law firm and Dr. Gatewood joined the staff of Singing River Hospital. Shortly thereafter, Dr. Gatewood became Medical Director of the Cancer Center at large and Lab Director of the Ocean Springs location. He was actively involved in teaching both staff and students alike and became an adjunct Professor at William Carrie College for which he would bring medical students into the clinic to help them understand the world of Hematology/Medical Oncology. During this time he was also awarded the honorary Fellowship of the American College of Physicians (FACP).

He served in all capacities until he was recruited by Ochsner Health in New Orleans to lead their Gastrointestinal Malignancy program. He served in that capacity for a year before missing small- town life. The Gatewoods then decided to move back to their hometown of Forest, MS. Brandi Set up her own law firm and Dr. Gatewood was working with Lackey Memorial Hospital to complete setup of an infusion center at the time of his death.

Dr. Gatewood loved his practice of medicine and his patients. He also loved fishing, skydiving, and the study of history.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Jonathan William Gatewood, his paternal grandparents, Jimmy Joe and Wynette Gatewood, and his maternal grandfather, Willie Mason Ledlow.

Dr. Gatewood is survived by his loving wife, Brandi, his “fur children,” Louis, Etta and Trixie, his parents Joey and Linda Gatewood, sister Bethany (Jonathan) Sigrest and her family, Timothy (Beth) Gatewood and his family, maternal grandmother, Ruby Ledlow, two uncles, Craig Ledlow and Michael Ledlow, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dr. Gatewood had a “come and go” memorial time to honor his life on Sunday, August 15, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 at B. Gatewood Studio in downtown Forest.

In lieu of flowers, Dr. Gatewood requests that donations be made to: Sprinkles of Hope: Charter Bank C/O Sprinkles of Hope 2702 Bienville Blvd. Ocean Springs, Mississippi 39564. The

Sprinkles of Hope benefits all cancer patients along the Gulf Coast; NAMI Mississippi https://namims.org/get-involved/donate/; or The Gatewood Cemetery, 3630 Norris Homewood Road, Lake, MS 39092.