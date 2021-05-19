Jimmy Wayne “Pete” Harrell, 65, born September 11, 1955 passed from this life on May 10, 2021, at home following a yearlong battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family and those who loved him most. He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh L. Harrell and mother-in-law Patsy Stuart. He is survived by his wife, Michelle Stuart Harrell, son Ryan Harrell, daughter-in-law Lindsey Price Harrell, mother Kitty Ruth (Sook) Harrell, sister Pam Eure and brother-in-law Dennis, father-in-law- Howard Stuart, mother-n-law Linda Harveston, brother-in-law’s Shaun and Shane Harveston, brother-in-law Michael Stuart (Yolanda), nephews Brian Eure (Kim), Josh Eure(Jennifer) and last but not least, his four-legged, furry grandson, Rhett.

Upon commencement from Scott Central High School in 1973 he immediately went to work off-shore. He worked for several drilling companies until he was eventually hired by Transocean, one of the largest drilling companies in the world. After years of working as a deck hand, he worked his way up the ladder to Offshore Installation Manager in 2004 of the Deepwater Horizon. It was considered one of the most powerful rigs in the world. In February of 2009, it set the world record for the deepest oil well ever drilled at 35,055 feet. That record still stands.

Pete was known as Mr. Jimmy to his crew and co-workers and he was loved and respected by all who knew him. A quiet, unassuming man, he found himself at the center of one of the most tragic historical events of our time. On April 20, 2010, his world changed when the rig experienced a massive blowout and subsequent fire that led to the loss of 11 of his men and the rig. The explosion and loss of his employees and friends and the inferno that subsequently sunk the rig took a massive toll on his psyche. He was never the same. When he wasn’t battling heavy bouts of PTSD, he found comfort in his favorite past times: hunting and fishing and simply being outdoors. Pete also had a talent for whittling and carving walking sticks, but he never seemed to be able to rekindle his love for that afterwards. His health was greatly affected as he was severely injured in the explosion. He had fiberglass embedded in his skin and had inhaled ungodly amounts of smoke and gas that would lead to health issues years later.

Pete enjoyed family vacations in the mountains with Michelle and Ryan, dining out with their friends and finding new places to visit. He instilled the love of hunting in his son and they hunted together often, both harvesting massive bucks on a trip to Missouri. He was so looking forward to gaining a daughter and fought hard to be here for the wedding.

