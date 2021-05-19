Junior Dorman Graham was born March 25, 1927, in the Sulphur Springs community of Scott County to the late Willie A. Graham and the late Lois Leach Graham. He died on May 12, 2021, at his home. After graduating from Conehatta High School, he left home for the first time to attend Barber School in Memphis, TN. After completing barber school, he started work for his brother, Merle, in Jackson.

The Korean Conflict interrupted his barber career. After an honorable discharge in the Army, he returned to the family farm. He began cattle farming and started a barber career in Forest that lasted nearly 50 years. After retirement, he devoted his time to his family farm, garden, and yard. He took much pride and joy in his beautifully landscaped yard and old home place. He could always be found along with his wife, working diligently in keeping all immaculate.

In December of 1955, he married his wife, Sue Webb, and they were married until his death.

Preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, James, Malcolm, Sidney, Merle, and Bobby Graham.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sue Webb Graham, and his 4 children, Mark Graham (Juanita), Dawn Hardin (Pettey), Suann Lee (Del), and Nan Graham (Jeff). Other survivors include his 4 grandchildren, Alexa Graham McGuire (Ferris), Cole Coxwell, Gage Graham, and Huck Lee. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Betty Jo Graham, and Terri Lynn Hall, and brothers-in-law, Wayland Webb and John White, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were at 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 17 from the chapel of the OTT & LEE Funeral Home in Forest. Visitation was from 12:30 p.m. until 2.p.m.