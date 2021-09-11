Mrs. Kathy Ann Richardson was born on July 20, 1961. She was a longtime resident of this area, moving from Lake, to the community of Homewood, and then to Mize, where she passed away at her residence on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the age of 60.

Kathy completed her schooling at Raleigh High School, and was homemaker, who enjoyed using skills of expertise in crafting.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Douglas Richardson; one son: Chad Anderson; her parents: Pops and Ethel Phillips Anderson and one brother: Louis Anderson.

Kathy is survived by one daughter: Nikki Wilborn and two grandchildren: Ari Wilborn and Allee Anderson; one brother also survives: Jack (Teresa) Anderson as well as one nephew and two nieces.

