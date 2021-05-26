The doors at Lake public schools were closed Tuesday in “celebration of the life and legacy” of beloved Head Baseball Coach Jake Nester. Nester, 38, died Friday after a battle with cancer.

The lifelong Lake resident was a graduate of Lake High School where he was a member of the 2000 State High School Baseball Championship team. He attended East Central Community College under a baseball scholarship and then graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor Degree in education before returning to teach and coach at LHS.

“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our friend, teacher, and coach, Coach Jake Nester. Born and raised a Hornet, he will forever be known as the man who ‘competed every pitch,’” Lake High School posted on their Facebook page.

“Coach Nester was both an exceptional educator and a remarkable coach. His humble and kind nature enabled him to establish lifelong friendships and relationships with the athletes, students and families he served. He built champions on the field, in the classroom, and in life as well. A great man of faith, family and a staple and cornerstone of the Lake community, Coach Nester’s legacy will indeed live in the hearts of all those he touched....Forever, we are Team Nester.”

Jake Nester,

Jake Nester, 38, of Lake, MS, passed away on May 21, 2021, at St. Dominic Jackson Memorial Hospital in Jackson, MS. He was born to Eddie Nester and Jan Jones on May 1, 1983. Visitation was on Monday May 24, 2021, from 4:30 PM until 8:00 PM at Wolf Funeral Services, Lake, MS. Visitation on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, was at First Baptist Church of Lake from 10:00 AM until 10:50 AM with services following at 11:00 AM. Bro. Jess Dilley officiated the service and Bro. Ben Jones delivered the Eulogy. Burial was at Pine Ridge Baptist Cemetery, Lawrence, MS, under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

Jake was a lifelong resident of Lake, MS. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lake. Jake was a 2001 graduate of Lake High School where he excelled in baseball and football and they won the baseball State Championship in 2000 under the leadership of Coach Wyatt Tullos. After high school Jake attended East Central Community College under a baseball scholarship. He then graduated from Mississippi State with a Bachelor Degree in education. Jake started teaching and coaching at Lake High School with the baseball, softball, and football teams. At the time of his death he was Head Baseball Coach of Lake High School. Jake loved to play golf and he loved his family very much.

Jake is preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward Nester, John B. Jones and Sarah Sue Jones. He is survived by his wife Renee Thompson Nester of Lake, MS; parents, Eddie and Jan Nester of Lake, MS; daughter, Laken Nester and son Wes Nester both of Lake, MS; one sister, Jana Nester McGee (Steven) of Lake, MS; parental grandmother, Mamie Nester of Lake, MS; six nieces and nephews, Brady McGee, Brantlee McGee, Brylee McGee, Jacob Thompson, Cross Thompson and Emma Kate Thompson.

Pallbearers are Donovan Cooksey, Chris Anderson, Jason Wooten, Casey Johnson, Neal Tadlock, and Brent McMillan. Honorary Pallbearers are the Lake Baseball Team and former team members.

“Compete Every Pitch”

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lake Baseball Booster Club, c/o Stephanie Boles, P.O. Box 363, Lake, Ms 39092. You can visit our website, www.wolffuneralservices.com, to sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence.