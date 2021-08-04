March 25, 1933 – August 23, 2021

Lillie Mae Thornton Meador of Forest went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 23, 2021. Lillie Mae, was born in Smith County to Harvey Thornton and Erma Lee Thornton. Visitation will be at Forest Baptist Church on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from 10:00 AM until 10:50 AM, with a service to follow at 11:00 AM. Arrangements entrusted to Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS.

After graduating from Sylvarena High School, Lillie Mae went to Jackson to work. In Jackson she met a handsome young pharmacist, Dan Meador. They were married in December, 1953. A few years later, Lillie Mae and Dan moved to Forest when he purchased the Rexall Drug Store.

Lillie Mae loved flowers and gardening and completed studies to become a Master Gardener. Her home and gardens in the Cash Community were visited by many admirers and the flowers from the gardens were used to make floral arrangements for church and to brighten the day of her many friends. Lillie Mae was active in Forest Baptist Church and was a past member of the Forest Garden Club, the Mid-Century Club, the Homemakers’ Club and several supper clubs and bridge clubs. Lillie Mae loved to travel and was able to travel to The Holy Land at the age of 76. She was honored to be baptized in the Jordan River by Dr. Gordon Sansing.

Lillie Mae is survived by one daughter, Janis Meador Harden; one son, Ray Meador (Suzy); grandsons, Lance Harden (Kathryn), Dan Harden (fiancé Sarah Thornton), and Bryan Meador; one great granddaughter, Lana Kathryn Harden. She is also survived by one sister, Faye Smith and a niece and nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband.

Pallbearers will be Lance Harden, Dan Harden, Bryan Meador, Tony Wolf, Mark Easley, and Chip Butler.

The family would like to thank the staff of Beehive Homes of Forest for their loving and compassionate care during the past few years.

We ask that face mask be worn and to practice social distancing.

