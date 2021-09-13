Services for Mrs. Linda C. Ladd were held at 10:00 am, Friday, September 10, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol. Burial was in Luther Chapel Cemetery. Bro. Jason Price officiated.

Visitation was held 4:00-6:00 pm, Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol.

Mrs. Linda Ladd, age: 56, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Anderson Regional Hospital in Meridian, MS.

Survivors include her loving husband James Ladd of Neshoba; three daughters, LaDonna Jones (Jason) of Walnut Grove, Danielle Wilkerson (Jonathan) of Edinburg, and Jamie Smith of Union; one son: Cody Wilkerson (Jasmine) of Neshoba; 12 grandchildren, one great grandchild; and one sister: Kathy Goolsby (JR).

Mrs. Linda Ladd is preceded in death by her parents: Ray and Annie Mae Gentry

Pallbearers were Jr. Goolsby, Greg Yates, Jonathan Myers, Cody Wilkerson, Bryson Smith, and Joseph Price. Honorary pallbearers were Emmett Branning, Malikai Wilkerson, Raiun Wilkerson, Nash Wilkerson, Jax Myers, Aidyn Stubbs, and Mason Stubbs.