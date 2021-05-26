Mrs. Lula France, age 83 a resident of the Kalem Community passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Mississippi Care Center of Morton. Her visitation will be 9am-1pm Saturday, May 22, 2021 and chapel service at 1pm Ott & Lee Chapel Morton. Graveside will follow at Kalem Community Church Cemetery. Bro. Joe Crane, Bro. Scott Adcox and Bro. Isaac Blakemore will officiate the services. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton.

Mrs. France was born in Sardis, MS on August 13, 1937. Lula was an active member of Kalem Community Church when her health was good. She loved the Lord and loved serving him. In the year 1964 they moved to Morton for her husband, Dalton, to manage the B.C. Rogers Polled Hereford Farm which was a booming operation back in that day. In her younger years she was a member of an African Violet Club and won many awards for hers. She always wanted to keep her flower beds beautiful at home. If you came to her house there was always a fresh cake, cookies or even a full meal always prepared. Her and husband, Dalton owned Kalem Grocery Store on Hwy 80 between Morton and Forest for many years. Then after they sold the store, they had a vending business that became very large and they sold it and talked about retiring. They are the owners of Kalem Trailer Park and Apartments and they both have a heart of gold and have helped so many people and children when they had no where else to live. Lula believed in having a big garden every year and would have at least two freezers full to cook for the winter. She believed in saving money because she always said she grew up when times were hard, and she wanted to be able to provide for her family. She loved her family very much. When you mentioned the grands and great grands her face would light up. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Reathie Dell Cobb; brother-in-law, Thomas France and sister-in-law, Margaret Triplet; niece, Denise Cobb, great grandbaby, Baby Stevens and her loyal companion, Skeeter.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Dalton France of the Kalem Community; children, Rick France and Kelly of TX and Vickie Dipuma and Carlos of Brandon; grands, Allison Peregrino (Rob), Ryan France, Adam France, Brooke Harrell Christian (Noah), Paige Stevens (Caleb) Shelby Hames (Lake) and Dustin Dipuma (Carlie); great grandchildren, Dalton Cruze Christian, Maddox Dipuma, Kaileigh Christian and Marshall Christian; brother, Charles Cobb (Faye); brother-in-law, Charlie France (Martha); niece, Whitney Hawkins (Joe); great nieces, Natalie, Lilly and Allie; great nephew, AJ many other family members and a host of friends.

Pallbearers will be the Reservoir Police Dept, Chief Trevell Dixon, Director Michael Gober, Sgt. Patrick LeBrun, Officer Brittany Black, Officer Hope Malley and Officer Jordan St.Hilaire. Alternate pallbearer will be Asst. Chief Carlos Dipuma (son-in-law).

The family would like to thank Mississippi Care Center for the kindness and great care that was received there and thank you to Home Care Hospice for your great care.