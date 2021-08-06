Lynn Dean Chesnut, 52, of Forest, MS, died July 27, 2021 at the MS Baptist Medical Center following a long illness.

Lynn was a life long resident of Scott County. He was born in Morton and grew up in Frogtown (suburb or Morton) and graduated from the Morton Attendance Center.

Lynn has a twin brother who when they were small looked almost identical. They loved to tease people by telling them that they were the “other” brother. Lynn will always be remembered for his loving disposition and prankster attitude. His kind heart and quick tears will continue to go with his family and friends and we think on his life. He was the emotional twin!!!!

After graduation from high school Lynn went to work as a Service Technician for B.C. Rogers Oil Company in Morton and later managed Neil Gas Company in Morton. He also worked for Rydell Environmental Company and he even tried his hand working in the Texas oil fields with Strike Pipeline Services. Lynn was a true country boy. He worked on his farm baling hay and tending to livestock. He loved that tractor. But his real true loves were hunting and fishing. He was quite the sportsman. Lynn was a member of Parkway Baptist Church in Morton

He is preceded in death by a daughter, Allison Lindsey Chesnut; his father, Jimmy Lynn Chesnut; his paternal grandfather Robert Massey Chesnut and his maternal grandparents K J and Vera Windham. He is survived by a son, Robert Lynn Chesnut of Frogtown; his mother, Dean Walters of Forest; his twin Neal Chesnut (Kit) of Frogtown; two sisters, Krista Franklin (Sean) from Cooperville and Brittney McCurdy (Ben) of Frogtown; a step mother, Laura Chesnut Cook also of Frogtown; and a maternal grandmother Betty Frances Chesnut of Frogtown. His nieces and nephews include: Ann Claire Chesnut, Hallie McCurdy, GennaLynn Franklin, Hagen McCurdy and Callan Franklin. He also has several aunts and uncles.

Following his cremation there will be a memorial gathering on the farm in Frogtown. His family invites his friends to come and share sweet memories of Lynn’s life. A social time will follow. The details will be forthcoming.

We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Memory Wall at www.wolffuneralservices.com.