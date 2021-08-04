Mary Nell Crass, 74, of Forest, MS, went to be with the Lord on July 31, 2021. She was born on June 9, 1947 in Searcy, Arkansas to Nelson “Jack” & Lorene Harrell. Visitation was Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 10:50 AM with the funeral following at 11:00 AM at Wolf Funeral Services Chapel, Lake, MS with Rev Roger Silvey officiating. Burial was at Hopewell Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

Ms. Crass was a member of Forest Baptist Church. Throughout her life, she loved to sing and play the piano, and she was also an excellent seamstress. She was active in various church ministries particularly women’s and children’s ministries.

Ms. Crass was preceded in death by her husband, Gary W. Crass, her parents, Jack Harrell & Lorene Turpin (Dale), and her two brothers Larry and Randy Harrell.

She is survived by her son Shaun (Rebecca) Crass of Conway, AR; her daughter Dawn (Lane) Sanders of Forest, MS; her sister Donna (Roger) Silvey of Steelville, MO and eight grandchildren and six nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Lane Sanders, Luke Sanders and Shaun Crass.

The family would like to thank all of her caregivers over the last few years including the staff at Beehive Homes of Forest and all of the nurses, aides and staff at Mississippi Care Center of Morton.

