Mrs. Mary Rose Thomas, 88, died August 1, 2021, at 3:30 a.m. at Merit Health South. A graveside service will be held on August 7th, 2021 at Eastern Cemetery in Forest, Mississippi at 11:00 a.m.

Mary Rose was born in McLain, Mississippi on October 28, 1932, to Joe Dent and Ethel Williams Leeke. They later moved to Union where she graduated from Union High School. She then attended Blue Mountain College. She began her teaching career at Harperville, Mississippi teaching elementary school for two years. She then moved to Forest where she taught for thirty years as the Business Education teacher. There she married Charles Thomas, the Vocational Technology teacher in 1955. They served as Senior class sponsors, and she directed school plays.

Mary attended Forest Baptist Church and taught Sunday School there. After the death of her husband in 1990, she moved to Flowood in 1993. She became a member of Flowood Baptist Church and was a part of the Young at Heart Group.

Mary Rose was predeceased by her parents, husband, sisters, Helen Ezell, Peggy Leeke, Betty Bishop, and Shirley Thomas and brother, J.D. Leeke. She is survived by sons, Jeff (Merrill) of Madison and Kevin (Becky) of Flowood. She is also survived by grandchildren Greg (Sarah) Thomas of Ridgeland, Kimberly (Anthony) Bell of Madison, Damian (Jasmine) Davis of Ridgeland and Reece Thomas of Brandon. She was blessed to be a part of her great grandchildren’s lives that loved her dearly. They are Jacob Bell, Ruby Thomas, Dru Davis, Olivia Bell, and Jack Thomas.

The family suggests memorials be sent to The Baptist Children’s Village, 114 Marketridge Dr., Ridgeland, MS 39157.

