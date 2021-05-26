Minnie M. Warren, 97, of Pulaski, Mississippi, entered into glory Sunday at her home in Pulaski, Mississippi. She was born Tuesday, February 12, 1924 in Homewood, Mississippi.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home-Forest. Funeral Services were held Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home-Forest, with Graveside service following at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Doyle Boyles officiated the services. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Forest was in charge of arrangements.

She was preceded in death by parents Robert and Allie Gatewood; her husband, James Solomon Warren; her daughter, Sandra Jean Henry; her sons, Tony Ray Henry, Paul David Henry; her grandchildren, Stacey Renee Nail, and Joseph Tyler Reeves.

She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Ann Reeves (James), Doris M. Tyler (J.C.); her sons, Van Moray Henry (Sherry), Rayford L. Henry (Linda), Jeffery Warren; her ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and her seven great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Jeffery Warren, Tony Henry, J.D. Henry, Chad Farrell, Rodney Henry, and Jared Reeves.