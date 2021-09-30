Paul D. Watkins, 77, of Forest, MS, passed away on September 10, 2021, at his residence. He was the son of Charles Harvey Watkins and Estelle Wolfe. Visitation was on September 13, 2021, from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Salem Baptist Church. Services followed at 2:00 PM, with Bro. Tommy Anderson, Bro. Larry Duncan, Bro. Kenny Lang and Bro. Josh Lang officiating. Burial will be at Salem Baptist Cemetery, Lake, MS under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

Paul was a Baptist by faith and a member of Salem Baptist Church. He was a 1961 graduate of Lake High School and went to ECCC studying Design Engineering. He joined the National Guard in 1962 where he retired as 1st Sergeant with the 114th Bravo BTRY in 1985. After retirement he was a self-employed farmer until his death. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Harvey Watkins and Estelle Wolfe Watkins; two brothers Charles D. “Sonny” Watkins and Ira W. Watkins; one sister, Betty Sue Daniels. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Kay Stewart Watkins; one son, Harvey Lee Watkins of Forest; one daughter, Erin Lang (Garrett) of Forest, MS; one step-son Justin Stroud of Forest, MS; three sisters Nell W. Crout of Forest, MS, Nina W. Cooper of Kemp, TX, Janice Watkins of Forest, MS; 2 nieces, Cindy W. Gookin and Dianne Cooper Bodiford; six nephews, Charles Cooper, Chuck Watkins, Chris Watkins, Corey Watkins, Scott Watkins, Jamie Crout; one grandchild, Taylor Lang; several great nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Pallbearers were Charles Cooper, Chuck Watkins, Chris Watkins, Zane Watkins, Scott Watkins, Jamie Crout, Garrett Lang and Vince Edwards.

