Ronnie B. Haralson of Forest, MS passed away suddenly on Monday June 7, 2021 at his home at the age of 60.

Graveside services were held at 10:30 am on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in the Piketon community. Rev. Chris Harrison officiated. Interment was made in the Haralson family plot following graveside rites with military honors, provided by the United States Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Ronnie was born November 10, 1960 in Forest, MS. He was raised in the Piketon community in rural Scott County. He attended Scott Central High School where he played in the marching band. In high school, Ronnie was often known as a prankster and was always trying to make others laugh.

After high school, Ronnie got married and joined the United States Army in 1979. Shortly after his enlistment, his first son Keith was born. Three years later, his second son Josh was born. After being honorably discharged, he worked offshore for Exxon for many years and later worked for La-Z-Boy South in Newton, MS. Later he remarried and was blessed with a third son, Hunter.

Ronnie’s passions were hunting, horses and rodeos. He also loved classic music from his youth and John Wayne westerns. He could always be counted on for his quick wit and a joke or two.

He is survived by his three sons: Keith (Kimberlee) Haralson, Josh (Sarah) Haralson and Hunter Haralson; one granddaughter: Georgia Haralson.

Ronnie is also survived by his mother: Mrs. Carolyn Riser Haralson; two sisters: Peggy (Steve) Cox and Vicki Edwards; two sisters-in-law: Erica Haralson and June Haralson; numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

He is preceded in death by his father: Keith Haralson in 1978, his brother: Carl Haralson in 2001 and his brother: Gordon Haralson in 2021, and one niece: Mandy Edwards.

Pallbearers were Christopher Haralson, Eldon Haralson, John Carl Riser, Kendall Gardner, Kenneth Warren, and Bobby Joe Wilkerson.

In lieu of flowers, people are welcome to donate to their favorite charity in Ronnie’s name.

Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest was in charge of arrangements.