Memorial services for Travis Hilton “Butch” Chambers, Jr., will be held Saturday. June 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Forest United Methodist Church with Revs. David J. Slaughter and Trey Harper officiating.

Visitation will be held in the church sanctuary from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the beginning of the services. There will be private family graveside services at a later date.

Chambers, 74, died peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on June 10 following an extended illness. He was a lifelong resident of Forest.

Born on Aug. 7, 1946, Butch was the son of the late Travis Hilton Chambers, Sr., and Lois Sanders Chambers, who owned and operated the Texaco Oil Distributorship and a popular Texaco full-service gas station on the banks of the beautiful Dog River in east Forest. Butch grew up working in the family business from a young age.

He was a graduate of Forest High School, where he excelled as a two-way football lineman under legendary FHS Coach Ken Bramlett. Butch also represented the Bearcats in track and field.

Butch served his country in the Mississippi Army National Guard. After attending Hinds Community College in Raymond, Butch began a successful 40-year career with South Central Bell (later BellSouth and now AT&T).

Following his retirement from the telecommunications industry in 2006, Butch chose to stay busy as a part-time courier for Tyson Foods from 2006 to 2020.

During his life, Butch was active and faithful in the Forest United Methodist Church as a Sunday School Superintendent, trustee, Administrative Board member, and in other areas of service. He was active in the Scouting program in the Andrew Jackson Council BSA as an adult Scouter, merit badge counselor, and committeeman.

Butch was a 32nd degree Mason and a Noble of the Wahabi Shrine.

He was honored with the Ivan Bagley Award from the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce for service to the Mississippi Broiler Festival, the forerunner of the annual Wing Dang Doodle event in Forest. He served in that capacity for a decade. He was an active supporter of the Forest Public Schools and enjoyed attending the activities of his children and grandchildren.

Known both for speaking his mind and for a kind servant’s heart, Butch was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer but was happiest when spending time at the family farm and cabin at Homewood. He enjoyed cooking and grilling for family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Nancy N. Chambers; sons Travis H. (Tre’) Chambers, III (Deanna). and Andrew D. Chambers (Jessica); special nephew Danny Noblin, who he considered a son; sister Mindy Ashton (Stuart) of King George County, Virginia; grandchildren Will Chambers, Ty Chambers, AnnaLea Chambers, Caleb Chambers, and Emma Mae Chambers; great-nephew Clayton Noblin and great-niece Carly Noblin, who he considered grandchildren.; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Beverly C. Phillips.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to the Forest United Methodist Church Trustee’s Fund, P.O. Box 68, Forest, MS 39074.