Funeral services for W.H. Dunn, Jr. “Junior” was held from McClain-Hays Chapel on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bob Tipps and Bro. Chris Donovant officiating. Visitation was held Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at McClain-Hays Funeral Home. Burial followed in Linwood Cemetery. McClain-Hays Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Dunn, 77, of Forest, died May 5, 2021. He was a native of Neshoba County and lived in Madison County early in life, graduating from Madison High School. He later moved to Scott County where he owned and operated Dunn’s Logging for a number of years, and then farmed in his later years. Mr. Dunn was a member of Forest Church of Christ in Forest, MS.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce C. Smith of Forest; daughter, Machelle Brown of Petal; son, Randy Dunn (Cecile) of Hattiesburg; step-daughter, Donna Martin (Dr. Bo Martin); special daughters, Candice Wicker and Carrie Graves of Ridgefield, SC; grandchildren, Haley Russell (Briar), Benjamin Dunn, Rebecca Dunn, Madisyn Martin, James Wicker, Cooper Wicker, and Adam Shoemaker; sister, Marie McCrory of Flora, and Joyce Sims of Pearl; brother, Johnny Dunn of Forest; a host of nieces and nephews and longtime friend, JoAnn Glenn of Forest.

Mr. Dunn was preceded in death by his parents, Wilburn and Lillian Dunn; sisters, Rosie Neese and Linda Sue Jenkins; brother, Joey Dunn.

Pallbearers were Benjamin Dunn, Briar Russell, Edward Dunn, Marty Alexander, Roger Lillis, and Durwood Hawkins.