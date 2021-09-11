Wilbur McCurdy, 66, born on April 12, 1955, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on September 1, 2021, at MS Baptist Medical Center, Jackson, MS. He was the son of Ollie B. McCurdy and Nebra Dell Shoemaker. Visitation was at New Liberty Baptist Church in Branch, MS on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 3:30 PM until 8:00 PM and Sunday, September 5, 2021, from 12:00 PM until 1:50 PM with services following at 2:00 PM. Bro. Larry Duncan, Bro. Paul Smith and Bro. Ben Smith officiated. Burial was at New Liberty Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

Wilbur was a lifelong resident of the Branch Community in Scott County, MS. He was a member of New Liberty Baptist Church where he was a charter member and an inactive deacon at the present. He enjoyed working with the social committee and cooking for the church family and friends.

He took pride in his garden every year and sharing everything in it. He loved restoring old tractors and T-models. He never met a stranger and loved playing practical jokes on people. He retired in 2019 as a Justice Court Judge for Scott County after 36 years of service. He loved spending time with his family.

Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Nebra McCurdy. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Betty McCurdy of Morton, MS; three sons, Matt McCurdy (Carlie) of Brandon, MS, Adam MCurdy (Deanna) of Morton, MS, Ben McCurdy (Brittney) of Morton, MS; four brothers Frank McCurdy of Morton, MS, Dennis McCurdy (Doralene) of Morton, MS, Willie McCurdy of Morton, MS, Billy McCurdy (Lisa) of Morton, MS; eight grandchildren, Cade, Ainslee, Avry, Aylah, Hallie, Carson, Tanna, Hagen; many nephews, nieces and friends.

Pallbearers were Bill Freeman, Cory Rawson, Todd Rhinewalt, Ronnie Ivy, George Boyd and James Perkins.

In lieu of flowers the family request that you make donations to Embrace Ministries, P.O. Box 112, Forest, MS 39074, to continue his years of ministry to those who need a second chance. You may also use cash app $embrace or embrace.breezechms.com for donations.

