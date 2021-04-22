Miss Annie Lois Primm, age 96, and a longtime resident of Scott County was born in the Mississippi Delta, the summer of 1924, June 9th. She passed away at her home in the Ringgold community, Scott County, April 15, 2021.

Funeral services were conducted at 3pm on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel. Her pastor, Rev. Joey Smith officiated. Interment followed in the Primm family plot at Ephesus Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.

Visitation was from 5pm – 7 pm on Friday April 16, 2021 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services on Saturday.

Miss Primm was a retired stock clerk and cashier with Wool Co., and enjoyed the homemaking skills of sewing, quilting, cooking, the pass time enjoyment of reading, and the outdoor recreation of fishing. She was a member of Steele Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Benjamin Floyd and Lucille Evans Primm; one brother: Johnny Primm; and her sisters: Louise Primm, Cindy Primm, and Carlene Alford.

Survivors include one nephew: Benjamin Alford of Pearl; one niece: Melonie Tomlinson of Forest; two great-nephews: Aaron Tomlinson and James Alford; one great-great nephew: Britton Alford; two great-great nieces: Amri Alford and Lucy Alford.

Pallbearers were Benjamin Alford, James Fabian Alford, Aaron Tomlinson, Britton Alford, Rodney Wilson and Channing McNeil.